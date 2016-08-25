50 Cent Never Understood Where The Game Beef Came From

Considering the foes he’s placed in his crosshairs and the bars he’s aimed their way, 50 Cent has a long memory. Nevertheless, the G-Unit rapper now claims he didn’t remember why he ever started beefing with The Game.

“I always said I didn’t understand where it came from. He explained it to me,” 50 cent told Big Boy on his Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show.

Okay.

The Power executive producer then added, “We’re in the same place. We’re cool. I haven’t wished bad on him the entire time.”

Here’s a reminder, 50 Cent was once down to beef with anyone including people Game potentially wanted to work with (think Fat Joe, Jadakiss). Also, the Game felt a ways when 50 said he wrote a gang of the records on The Documentary. Any of that sound familiar?

How about 50 Cent essentially firing the Game from G-Unit on Hot 97, then one of the Compton rapper’s boys getting shot in the leg when they tried to run up in the station? After that come the infamous press conference to cool ish down, but the beef was never really settled.

But hey, bygones are bygones. Recently, Game and Ferrari were spotted chilling together in a strip club. Now let’s make some more great records together, fellas.

Peep the segment with Big Boy below.

—

Photo: screen cap