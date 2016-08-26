BAPE Issues Statement About Man Debo’ing Supreme Fans

Streetwear brand BAPE has finally issued a statement about YMBape, the dude harassing and bullying Supreme fans on social media. Basically, BAPE wants no parts of his struggle.

If you’re not familar, YMBape is an OD BAPE supporter with a deep hatred of anything Supreme. This leads to him snatching the Supreme gear off hapless herbs, yelling “F*ck ‘Thupreme'” and often proclaiming “bangin’ on my chest” shortly thereafter.

“We do not endorse such disrespectful behavior,” reads part of the statement posted on Twitter.

The APEs do get love, though.

One day dude is going to run on the wrong person, but that clip probably won’t make it online.

Peep BAPE’s full statement(s) below, see some of YMBape’s antics on the flip. To dude that let him tag up your Supreme box logo tee while you were wearing it…ugh.

Recently there were incidents where certain individuals causing social media frenzies by creating nuisance to other brands. — BAPE *A BATHING APE (@ABathingApeUS) August 26, 2016

We are not in any way associated with these individuals and we do not endorse such disrespectful behavior. — BAPE *A BATHING APE (@ABathingApeUS) August 26, 2016

#banginonmychest 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by @ n.rollings on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

