Fabolous ft. Trey Songz “Sex With Me (Remix),” Nipsey Hussle “No Favors,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.30.16

If Rihanna’s ANTI album is the topic of the conversation, the bonus track “Sex With Me (Remix)” is the clearcut hood favorite. Today, the Internets receive a remix courtesy of Fabolous and Trey Songz.

Sticking to Rih Rih’s original topic, the duo deliver verses dedicated to their prowess in the bedroom. Stream Fabolous and Trigga Trey’s latest collaboration in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

