Chris Brown Out On $250K Bond Following Arrest, Not Charged With Any Crime, Yet

Chris Brown is out on bail after after being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

After a wild Tuesday [August 30] that included a marathon police standoff at Brown’s home, a social media rant proclaiming his innocence and a suspected White female victim taking to social media to plead her case as well, the superstar singer was taken into custody on suspicion of pointing a gun in a woman’s face.

Facts are still sketchy about what actually happened at Brown’s home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning with everyone from Ray J to Brown’s friends speaking out, but the only concrete bit of information that has emerged is that Chris Brown was taken to jail and then released on $250,000 bond on Tuesday night.

So far, the story goes that Brown was hosting a small party at his house and that one of the guests, Bailey Curran, began “admiring” his jewelry. At that point Brown reportedly went off and pulled a gun out on her, after which she reportedly fled. It is also being reported that she was pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but she refused, left the house to call 911, and TMZ.

The Los Angeles Times is providing a more detailed account:

Baylee Curran, told The Times that Brown pointed a gun at her during a violent rage before she ran outside. Curran said she and a friend went to Brown’s home with a business associate, who was invited by the musician. She wanted to talk to Brown about future projects, she said. Inside the home, a few people were milling about and talking, she recounted. She eventually went to Brown’s backyard to get some fresh air. Her confrontation with the musician erupted soon after she walked back into the house, she said. A man was showcasing diamond bracelets, necklaces and watches inside the home, and Curran said she was admiring the jewelry. “I don’t know if it was Chris’ friend or how he was related, but that’s when he told me to back away from the diamond necklace and started cussing me out and calling me names,” she said. “That’s when Chris pulled his gun and told me to ‘Get out,’ he said. ‘I’m sick of you girls, get the … out!’” Curran said she fled outside with a friend, but they were forced to wait by the home’s gate until Brown’s associates retrieved her phone — which she had to hand over as a condition of entering the residence, she said. One of Brown’s associates walked over with the phone but said he’d return it only if she signed a nondisclosure agreement, she said. Curran said she refused, snatched her phone from the man’s hand and ran away. The man ran to a Jeep to give chase, but Curran and her friend escaped to a neighbor’s property and hid under an SUV when the Jeep drove by, she said. The neighbor contacted police. When officers arrived, they were instructed to obtain a search warrant, police sources said.

Brown supporters are questioning the legitimacy of Curran’s claims, and others are currently roasting her on social media. Brown’s neighbor, Nick Young aka Swaggy P is also offering his two cents insisting that Brown move out of the neighborhood.

