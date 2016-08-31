Cloth Talk: DJ Khaled Responds To Luxury Brand Goyard’s “Total Fake” Jacket Tweets

Did DJ Khaled go against his words and play himself by rocking a custom made Goyard jacket at the MTV Video Music Awards?

DJ Khaled’s appearance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards was a big one as he hosted the pre-show ceremonies and acted as a correspondent for the main event. However, the sharply dressed DJ’s wardrobe was called into question.

Khaled was spotted what looked to be a silk jacket made by luxury brand Goyard which is currently a favorite among rich rappers. In case you and your bank account are unfamiliar, it’s the company that makes the stuff with the “Y” all over it.

Anyways.

Khaled was spotted at the VMAs and at afterparties wearing this.

