Gucci Mane ft. Travi$ Scott “Last Time,” Action Bronson “Descendants Of The Stars,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.1.16

The birds in the trap sing a different tune today. Credit that to Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane as he connects with Travi$ Scott on a new track titled “Last Time.”
Producer Zaytoven whipped up a beat dripping in church organs, trunk-rattling drums and soulful hits of piano. Don’t be surprised if this tune, which is sonically in pocket for both Gucci and Travi$’ respective styles, becomes a hit and a tentpole collaborative effort for their fans.
Stream Big Guwop’s “Last Time” in Wired Tracks below.
