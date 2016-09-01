CLOSE
Gucci Mane ft. Travi$ Scott “Last Time,” Action Bronson “Descendants Of The Stars,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.1.16

The birds in the trap sing a different tune today. Credit that to Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane as he connects with Travi$ Scott on a new track titled “Last Time.”

Producer Zaytoven whipped up a beat dripping in church organs, trunk-rattling drums and soulful hits of piano. Don’t be surprised if this tune, which is sonically in pocket for both Gucci and Travi$’ respective styles, becomes a hit and a tentpole collaborative effort for their fans.

Stream Big Guwop’s “Last Time” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Action Bronson – “Descendants of the Stars”

Lil Yachty & Digital Nas – The Lost Files EP

https://soundcloud.com/fatmankey/puking

KEY! – “Puking”

Roddy31st (a.k.a. Young Roddy) – Area 31

NEF The Pharaoh – “Dumb Life”

LIKE (of Pac Div) – “Vice”

Murda Mook ft. Dave East & Oye Flaco – “Harlem Nights”

Raz Simone – “Slide”

BandGang Lonnie Bands ft. Too Short – “Whatever I Say”

key! , travi$ scott

