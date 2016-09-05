Gucci Mane Announces New Woptober Album

Gucci Mane isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The rapper also known as “The Machine” announced that he is dropping another album soon.

With his first post-prison album Everybody Looking less than two months old, Gucci Mane is already moving on to his next project. He has announced that a new project, Woptober is on the way.

Since the title rhymes with “October,” it’s safe to assume that the album should be coming during that month. Seeing as how it took Gucci less than two months to record and release Everybody Looking, an October release for this new album isn’t far fetched.

He released the lead single for the album, “Last Time” featuring Travis Scott late last week.