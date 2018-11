Kanye West made some ripples when he revealed he was casting multiracial women only for YEEZY Season 4. The fashion will be streaming today (Sept. 7) on TIDAL (where else?).

The livestream will kick off at 3pm, per Yeezy. If you’re down with TIDAL, you’re golden. If not, you’ll only get to peep the first minute.

Watch the stream below come 3pm.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/773320389007147009

Photo: WENN.com