Kanye West Signs Tyga To G.O.O.D. Music, Twitter Is Irate

And just like that, being down with G.O.O.D. Music no longer carries the same type of prestige it once did—no shots. During a pop up show last night, Kanye West announced that the newest member of his Grammy family was peak struggle rapper Tyga.

The show went down at the Highline Ballroom in NYC—after the Yeezy Season 4 at Roosevelt Island earlier that day—and West made the announcement on stage.

We blame Kylie Jenner for this, just because. Also, Migos is going to be managed by G.O.O.D. Music.

Peep how Twitter reacted to the news below and on the flip. It ain’t pretty.

Also, did Yeezy get permission from Birdman to do this? Is this Hip-Hop high treason? So many questions, so few answers, so much slander.

https://twitter.com/rembert/status/773869108534312960

they better not let tyga on cruel winter pic.twitter.com/ELXyjxuv3z — BJ (@PRAYINGFORHEAD) September 8, 2016

so kanye just gonna act like he didn't see this video of tyga pic.twitter.com/qxjMsCOtMb — 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) September 8, 2016

Kanye signed Tyga to GOOD music… Now they gotta call it…. *crowd leans in* BAD music. pic.twitter.com/BY6bxcqpTU — OGTREEZ™♿ (@OceanGrownTREEZ) September 8, 2016

—

Photo: Footaction

