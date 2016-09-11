Is Future’s “How It Feel” Melodic Ciara Slander? [LISTEN]

Future is back with a new song, “How It Feel,” but the chatter isn’t about whether or not Mike Will-Made-It hooked him up with a hit. It’s whether or not the song is [another] Ciara diss.

The source of the controversy is basically the first verse and the tune’s hook.

“Ask me how it feel to watch your b*tch f*ck another b*tch, ask me how it feel when you smashing all this G sh*t/Ask me how it feel just to smash some R&B sh*t/Ask me how it feel when we thought you wouldn’t be sh*t,” goes part of the refrain.

Hmm…

Listen to “How It Feel” below.

