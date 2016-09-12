Chris Brown Sits While Tank Sings National Anthem, Unbothered [VIDEO]

On Sunday (Sept. 11), Chris Brown was playing in a celebrity basketball game. That isn’t out of the ordinary except for the fact that Breezy chose to sit while R&B crooner Tank sang the national anthem.

So of course, this is now a story.

TMZ isn’t too happy about Brown’s decision, particularly since Tank specifically asked everyone to stand for those who died because of 9/11.

Tank, who sang America’s song, urged the crowd — even those who would otherwise protest — to stand in honor of the 3,000 people who perished during 9/11. Brown, who planted himself on the hardwood, was immovable. He laughed with friends as people around him stood. Brown seemed impressed with Tank’s performance, which kind of misses the point.

Brown took to Instagram and posted a photo of the headline along with the caption “stay classy.” But he wasn’t done there (see on the flip.)

Question, is there ever an appropriate time and place for protest, though? Let us know what you think in the comments.

