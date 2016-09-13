A Fan Tried To Climb On To Kanye West’s Floating Pablo Tour Stage [VIDEO]

Kanye West‘s Atlanta stop on the Life Of Pablo tour had an unexpected visitor. A fan tried to climb on the floating stage.

The fan got caught up in the holy ghost as Kanye performed “Power,” practically proving what the hook of the song says.

At any other concert, this fan would have been beat up by security. But in this special case, he was summoned away by Kanye himself and proceeded to drop back down into the crowd. Peep how all it took was an effortless wave off from Yeezus to restore order. He’s lucky he didn’t get a Yeezy Boost to the face.

Photo: Screenshot