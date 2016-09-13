Kanye West To Headline ComplexCon

Media titan Complex has just secured Hip-Hop demigod Kanye West to headline their upcoming ComplexCon. It’s set down on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Long Beach Convention Center in the LBC.

Riding high on his current Saint Pablo Tour, Yeezus will no doubt bring the thunder and move his sea of fans with his gospel.

Aside from the Louis Vuitton Don, ComplexCon will also feature Skrillex, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and the bane of Pete Rock’s existence, Lil Yachty. Not to mention the guest appearances that’ll probably go down.

Don’t be surprised if Yeezy brings out his latest signee, T-Raww.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to pop-up shops from A Bathing Ape, Billionaire Boy’s Club, PUMA, and A$AP Rocky’s AWGE SHIT. In other words, y’all gonna have a grand ol’ time.

Check the flyer below and let us know if you’ll be attending the two day event.

Photo: Kanye West/WENN.com