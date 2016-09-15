Rap-A-Lot’s J. Prince Promises To Get Lil Wayne Off Cash Money

Lil Wayne just gained a powerful and influential OG as an “ally” to his cause—getting off Cash Money Records. Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince says he going to help Weezy and his son James Prince get the money they’re due from Birdman.

“Where [Wayne] is weak, I am strong,” James Prince told TMZ. “He has gained an ally, and together we will get back all money owed to him and my son off the Drake albums.”

As for Prince’s son, Jas, he’s still trying to get all the money he was promised for bringing Drake to the Cash Money fold.

But is James Prince doing this #fortheculture, or will he be getting something out of the deal? Either way, fans surely have had enough of Tunechi sitting on the self, even if he is technically the one holding up Tha Carter V by not delivering it to his label.

Never forget, it was J. Prince who sent that infamous message to Diddy, and he got Steve Francis’ chain back.

Photo: Instagram