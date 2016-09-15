Future Countersues Rocko, Claims They Never Had Exclusive Deal

Future has reportedly countersued his former friend and business partner Rocko.

Rocko made some news headlines earlier this year when he sued Future for $10 million, citing breach of contract. Rocko argued that he signed Future to an exclusive recording deal with his A1 Recordings label, and that the Dirty Sprite rapper went behind his back and cut a separate deal with Epic Records and left him out.

Future hasn’t said much about the lawsuit outside a couple of tweets voicing his disappointment over Rocko going to court.

My dog gave a statement 😳 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 9, 2016

Real street nigga went to the court house,how did it feel when u signed the papers????😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 9, 2016

But now, Future is going to court too and reportedly countersuing Rocko for recording costs.

TMZ reports:

Future is firing back at producer/label owner Rocko, saying they didn’t have an exclusive agreement, and the rapper’s even countersuing for dough he says is way past due. Future filed a response to Rocko’s lawsuit, and says the A1 Recordings honcho was full of it when he claimed Future cut a side deal with Epic Records, cheating A1 out of millions. As for the agreement Rocko claims Future had with him, Future says the deal never kept him in Rocko’s clutches, and his advances from Epic were fully on the up and up. Here’s the kicker … Future says it was Rocko who screwed HIM by never covering his recording costs or paying advances of $10k per album. He’s now suing A1 for that money.

