Juicy J ft. Gucci Mane & PeeWee LongWay “Trap,” A$AP Ferg “OOOUUU (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 9.16.16

Juicy J returned today to announce his upcoming mixtape, Must Be Nice, and deliver its leading single “Trap,” featuring Gucci Mane and PeeWee LongWay.

The project releases September 30. It will feature Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, 21 Savage, and Young Dolph.

Stream “Trap,” produced by Lex Luger and TM88, in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

A$AP Ferg – “OOOUUU (Remix)”

Raury – “Butterfly”

Chinx – Legends Never Die

TWRK ft. Migos, Sage The Gemini & Sayyi – “Hands On It”

Chase N. Cashe & Negus – “Only Thing I Know”

Maino – “Rest In Peace (RIP)”

IshDARR – “Locals”

K. Forest – “Link”

https://soundcloud.com/eearz/no-sleep-ft-chief-keef-1

Eearz ft. Chief Keef – “No Sleep”