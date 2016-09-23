Chance The Rapper Gets Magnificent Coloring Day Emoji

Chance The Rapper has pulled out all the stops for his Magnificent Coloring Day event that takes place this Saturday in Chicago, and there are even more ways for fans to be engaged in the event. It was announced today that the Windy City star has his own signature emoji in honor of the day-long festival.

Fans of Chano know he’s a big-time Twitter user, and can now connect with the Magnificent Coloring Day happenings via a series of hashtags that will render the rapper’s signature No. 3 hat into an emoji. Using the hashtags “#MCD,” “#MagnificentColoringDay,” and “#ColoringBook” along with other tags, the emoticon will appear on a Twitter user’s feed.

The festival itself is star-studded with John Legend, Alica Keys, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Skrillex and several others. It all goes down at the U.S. Celluar Field. For those who couldn’t score tickets, TIDAL will be live-streaming the event. The NAACP’s #StayWokeAndVote campaign to register young voters will also start its launch at the festival.

Twitter gave me my own emoji, #MCD if you can see it. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 23, 2016

—

Photo: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com