Lil Wayne Prison Memoir: Officiated A Gay Wedding, Found Out Drake Banged His Girl

Lil Wayne‘s anticipated prison memoir Gone Til’ November is due out on Oct. 11. Here are some excerpts from the read.

Back in 2010 Lil Wayne‘s superstar career came to a screeching halt when he was busted on gun charges in New York and had to do eight months on Rikers Island. Wayne never really left the public eye as he managed to release a rock album before reporting to jail and another rap album while he was locked up. But, the time he served was very real and very different from the life he was living on the outside.

In his upcoming prison memoir, Wayne details what it was a like to spend more than half a year inside one of America’s most notorious jails.

According to Page Six, one of the quirkier moments is when Wayne writes about officiating a gay wedding while he was locked away. Wayne obviously isn’t an ordained minister, so the union isn’t valid in any kind of way. But, it still happened. Wayne describes the scene saying that he and other inmates decorated the halls with toilet paper and toasted the “marriage” with Gatorade.

“Gatorade is liquid gold in this b*tch,” Wayne writes. “Imagine seeing grown-ass men in jail hanging tissue for wedding decorations. AND one of them is Lil Wayne. Crazy.”

Weezy also found out that his artist and friend Drake had more in common with him than he thought. While he was behind bars, the Canadian rapper came to visit Wayne and deliver some news. He slept with his girlfriend in the past.

Wayne writes, “Finding out that she [bleeped] Drake was the absolute worst thing I could have found out. Drizzy came to see me, he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s true’. Damn! This is the type of [bleep] a man never wants to find out while he is locked up.”

Gone Til’ Novemeber also includes stories about the privacy-invading searches his visitors, which included Kanye West and Diddy, had to endure. He also shares a story about a time when a woman that he asked to come see him with no panties on was caught and forced to wear boxers before seeing him.

Gone Til’ November, which is all hand-written, is available for pre-order here.

