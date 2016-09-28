Birdman Wishes His “Son” Lil Wayne A Happy Birthday [Photos]

Looks like Birdman is trying to play nice with Birdman Jr. now that a judge has ordered he hand over some much sought after receipts to show exactly where Weezy’s half of the $100 million advance he got from Universal.

Yesterday (September 27) Lil Wayne turned 34-years-old and his former “daddy”/Cash Money boss turned antagonist took to the ‘Gram to wish his cash cow a very happy birthday.

Posting a throwback pic of the two during their best of days, Birdman added a caption reading, “HBD MY SON @liltunechi #BEFORE ANYTHANG #CMR uptownshit #BMJR #ymcmb4life #bloodlove.”

We’re not sure how they do down south but out here when you beefing with someone, calling them your son isn’t exactly a sign of endearment. Just sayin’.

To drive the point home Birdman posted a few more father/son pics on his IG account with what we think are hopes of maybe getting Weezy to feels a certain kind of way and possibly work something out or even drop his lawsuit.

Lil Wayne’s war of words with Birdman has been going on for a hot minute now and while Birdman seems to be nonchalant about Wayne’s “F*ck Cash Money” campaign, Weezy’s frustration with the situation has pushed him to considering retirement.

Aside from Baby’s transparent attempts to get Weezy to reconsider their beef, Wayne’s daughter Raginae and ex-wife Toya Wright also took to their Instagram accounts to wish her daddy for real a happy birthday.

