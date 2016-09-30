50 Cent Hops On “OOOUUU” Remix [LISTEN]

Young M.A.’s “Ooouuu” was one of the hottest songs, and instrumentals, of the summer of 2016. 50 Cent hopped on the spitter’s track because of course he would.

Ferrari taps a verse to the start of the song, premiered by longtime G-Unit advocate DJ Whoo Kid. Young M.A. is nice. Her Cypher performance on the forthcoming BET Hip Hop Awards will make many more believers.

Peep the preview and the full version below.

50 Cent is dropping a new mixtape with Whoo Kid sooner than later.

https://soundcloud.com/justwhookid/young-ma-ft-50-cent-dj-whoo-kid-ooouuu-remix