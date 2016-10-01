Kid Cudi Drops “Surfin'” ft. Pharrell Williams [LISTEN]

Kid Cudi didn’t drop his new album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin, by the end of September as he promised. The Cleveland rapper did drop “Surfin’,” featuring Pharrell Williams, though.

Sample clearance issues are the reason for the album’s delay, per Cudi.

As for the new songs, it’s an uptemo number that finds Cudder shouting that he creates the waves, he doesn’t just ride them.

Listen to “Surfin'” below. Cudi also shared a new cut called “Frequency,” too, that you can listen to on the flip.

—

Photo: Steve C. Mitchell/Invision/AP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »