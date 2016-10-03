J. Cole Tells Fans He Won’t Be Performing For A While

There’s a good chance you won’t be seeing your favorite rapper who went double platinum with no features for quite a long time.

During his performance at The Meadows Music Festival in NYC this past Saturday night (October 1), J. Cole told a stunned crowd, “Listen, before I get out of here, listen. This is my last show for a very long time.”

One fan responded with “New album!” Which is what fans have been saying for the past two years. Maybe this break is so he can begin or continue to craft his upcoming studio project.

Either way we hope all of J. Cole’s fans were able to make it to his shows on his latest tour because he’s going to be M.I.A. for a hot minute.

Check the clip below and let us know what you think this may be about.

—

Credit: W.Wade/WENN