24hrs ft. Gucci Mane “Not Impressed,” 24hrs “92′ Honda,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.3.16

In recent months, a rising Atlanta artist operating under the name 24hrs garnered a buzz online while keeping his identity unknown. The release of the visual for “Back For Me” revealed that he and Royce Rizzy of Privateclub Records are one and the same.

Having received support from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, and more, 24hrs teams up with ATL rap Godfather Gucci Mane on a track titled “Not Impressed.” The song leaked last week, but the has finally CDQ arrived.

Stream the record in Wired Tracks below, where listeners can also listen to another 24hrs tune titled “92′ Honda” and Rick Ross’ tribute to late rapper Shawty Lo.

