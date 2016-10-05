Common Performs Tiny Desk Concert At The White House

Seems like the President from Chi-town is no longer shy about letting his inner Chicagoan come out. Recently the White House welcomed Chicago MC Common into their humble abode where he performed the latest segment of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

The popular internet performances have quietly become a treat for music lovers and this is the first time it’s taken place at the library located inside the monumental building at1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Making the show even more entertaining were appearances from both Bilal and Robert Glasper.

This performance comes on the heels of Chance The Rapper being confirmed to hit the stage at this year’s White House Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Looks like President Obama is really ruffling some Republican feathers on the way out the door like a G.

Check out the concert below and let us know who should be the next rapper to perform such a feat at the White House.

—

Photo: NPR