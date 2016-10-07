Ceelo Green And Killer Mike Honored At A3C Festival In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Two of the most recognizable voices in Atlanta were honored earlier this week at the A3C Music Festival & Conference. Ceelo Green and Killer Mike took home awards for their impacts on the culture and their communities.

A3C kicked off the 12th annual A3C Festival & Conference with ChooseATL at the “Welcome To Atlanta” Reception. The event was held at the Loudermilk Center, hundreds of guests from around the world came together to connect and honor two Atlanta legends, CeeLo Green and Killer Mike, for their tremendous musical, social and community efforts. Legendary Dungeon Family DJ KP The Great manned the turntables for the evening. Killer Mike, the first honoree of the evening was presented with the A3C Social Impact Award for his commitment to seeking equality for all people and being an strong voice for the music industry. In true Killer Mike fashion, he delivered a powerful and heartfelt speech that took people to church with his beautiful message and dedication to one of the first women to selflessly helped him with his movement. [HipHopWired Senior Editor], Maurice Garland, took the stage to give his remarks for another Atlanta native and Dungeon Family member, CeeLo Green. CeeLo was presented with the A3C Cultural Influencer Award for his illustrious musical career and his iconic contributions to fashion and culture. He too delivered a powerful speech which covered his humble beginnings, and payed homage to his Atlanta family.

In case you need a swift reminder of why these two deserve to be honored. Killer Mike has become a leading voice in Hip-Hop by actually backing up his words with actions such as spearheading a #BankBlack campaign that has resulted in an upswing in accounts opened at Black owned banks. Ceelo is pretty much the reason why your favorite rapper wants to use melody and be experimental with their music.

Photo: A3C

