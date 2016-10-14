Gucci Mane Drops Woptober Album Early, And For Free [STREAM]

Gucci Mane was feeling generous enough to drop his new album days ahead of schedule, and for free. Are you grateful?

Now that he’s off house arrest, Gucci Mane is a free man and he is celebrating by giving away free music. Woptober was scheduled to drop on 10/17 to coincide with his 1017 Brick Squad brand, but he’s opted to drop it today just in time for the weekend. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening, and he kept his promise.

I'm bout to drop WOPTOBER tonight for free homey. Just for the fans keep ya money WOPTOBER free album midnight that bitch dropping!!! https://t.co/ThAwLXG1rS — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 13, 2016

I make the calls jack!!! For free tonight no delays. Album of the year WOPTOBER https://t.co/EsSI9N4rOC — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 13, 2016

This is the second album Gucci Mane has dropped in the five months that he’s been out of jail. The first, Everybody’s Looking, dropped in July.

On Woptober, Gucci sticks to his winning formula by working with the trap holy trinity of Mike Will Made-It, Metro Boomin’ and Zaytoven. He also keeps it a mostly solo affair with the only guest appearances coming from Rick Ross and Young Dolph.

Listen to Woptober below.