Shots Fired Near Gucci Mane And Rick Ross Music Video Shoot In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Bad news, shots were fired at a Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill and Rick Ross music video shoot. Good news, no one was hurt.

The shots happened in Atlanta near Cleveland Ave., where gunshots aren’t a rare thing to hear. Guwop and Ross have a song together on Woptober titled “Money Machine” but hashtags on Rozay’s social media infer they were shooting a video for another song titled “Buy Back The Block.” 2 Chainz and Meek Mill were also on set.

Fortunately no one was hurt on the set. As far as the apartment complex where Atlanta police say the shots came from, we don’t know.