Prince Rep Has “No Knowledge” Of Jay Z’s $40M Offer To Buy Unreleased Music

Hold that thought. A rep for Prince has revealed he has “no knowledge” of Jay Z‘s reported $40 million offer to buy the unreleased music.

Earlier today TMZ reported that Jay Z met with Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson and her husband Maurice Phillips to discuss him purchasing Prince’s unreleased music for $40 million.

Now, Billboard is reporting that renown lawyer L. Londell McMillan, an advisor to the estate, says he had no knowledge of such an arrangement.

“There is no sale [of Prince’s music assets], and those responsible for the assets are not in discussions with anyone regarding a sale,” he tells the magazine.

A deal with Jay Z makes sense to many seeing as how Prince removed his music from streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music and handed it over to Jay and TIDAL months before he died.

