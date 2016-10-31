A$AP Mob Drops Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends & More | Wired Tracks 10.31.16

From “Yamborghini High” to “Runner” to “Telephone Calls,” A$AP Mob have ensured that their highly anticipated Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends project would feature nothing but heat. Now, fans can be the judge.
A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, and A$AP Ant appear throughout the 12-track compilation. Close colaborators of the Mob like Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Lil Yachty, and more also appears.
Stream A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes in Wired Tracks below.
—
Photo: YouTube
—
Kodak Black – “Jail House Blues (Freestyle)”
Curren$y – 10/30
https://soundcloud.com/babygrande/smoke-dza-x-pete-rock-limitless-feat-dave-east-dont-smoke-rock-in-stores-122
Smoke DZA & Pete Rock ft. Dave East – “Limitless”
Big Flock ft. 21 Savage – “Black KKK”
https://soundcloud.com/kreeper/10000-prod-by-kirk-knight
Kirk Knight – “10,000”
Lil Durk ft. Talib Kweli & James Fauntleroy – “Eyes”
Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes 4
https://soundcloud.com/yfn-lucci-1/call-log-feat-yfn-trae-pound
YFN Lucci ft. YFN Trae Pound – “Call Log”
Jacquees ft. Dej Loaf – “Want Your Sex”
Asaad – “For Never”
RAY BLK – Durt
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED