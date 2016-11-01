Skepta “No Security,” Common “Pyramids,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.1.16

In celebration of Halloween, Skepta keeps his tradition going by releasing a new track on the holiday.
Titled “No Security,” the song starts off with a vocal sample of Malcolm X. Soon after, Skepta enters the scene with braggadocios bars in tow. Stream the freebie release in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
