Skepta “No Security,” Common “Pyramids,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.1.16

In celebration of Halloween, Skepta keeps his tradition going by releasing a new track on the holiday.

Titled “No Security,” the song starts off with a vocal sample of Malcolm X. Soon after, Skepta enters the scene with braggadocios bars in tow. Stream the freebie release in Wired Tracks below.

