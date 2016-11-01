CLOSE
Home

Skepta “No Security,” Common “Pyramids,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.1.16

Leave a comment

In celebration of Halloween, Skepta keeps his tradition going by releasing a new track on the holiday.

Titled “No Security,” the song starts off with a vocal sample of Malcolm X. Soon after, Skepta enters the scene with braggadocios bars in tow. Stream the freebie release in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Common – “Pyramids”

Wyclef ft. Young Thug – “I Swear”

Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo – 2 Federal

Talib Kweli & Javotti Media – Awful People Are Great At Parties

Lloyd Banks – Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury

CZARFACE ft. Meyhem Lauren & Rast – “Steranko”

Steve Lacy – “Some”

https://soundcloud.com/odd-couple/love-above-feat-jamila-woods-kweku-collins

oddCouple ft. Kweku Collins & Jamila Woods – “Love Above”

Zoey Dollaz – October

Well$ ft. Angelo Mota & Bankroll Bird – “Us Vs The World (Remix)”

TaEast – “Light The Way”

KingJet – “Necklace”

Meyhem Lauren , Skepta , Young Thug

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close