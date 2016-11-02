Lil Wayne On Black Lives Matter: “What Do You Mean?”

Either Lil Wayne is an impeccable troll, or he is the most willfully ignorant rapper in the world. In an interview with Dateline, Weezy incredulously answered, “What is it? What, what do you mean?,” when he was asked for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter.

Ya know, think of it as “Black Lives Matter, too,” the movement sparked by the deaths of unarmed Black men at the hands of police? Ring a bell? Not for Tunechi.

Apparently not for Tunechi aka Mr. I Have Never Dealt With Racism.

“That just sounds weird. I don’t know that you put a name on… It’s not a name. It’s not whatever, whatever. It’s somebody got shot by a policeman, for a f*cked up reason.”

Okay, we think Weezy was grasping for a point, but then ish just went off the rails.

“I am a young Black rich motherf*cka, if that don’t let you know that America understands Black motherf*ckas matter these days, I don’t know what it is,” said Wayne, who sounded very combative, and also managed to mentioned getting filmed by a white man and mattering to his “b*tches.”

But if “they” did understand BLM, Wayne, would there be protests against Black Lives Matter, that end in violence, or that whole Blue Live Matter or All Lives Matter struggle?

[Sigh.]

The full interview is tonight at 12:30 am. Maybe he’ll sound better when these quotes are placed in full context?

Maybe. Or, maybe Wayne is just the complete and total opposite of “woke.”

UPDATE: Watch the full Nightline segment—Weezy abruptly walked out—on the flip.

Lil Wayne says he doesn't feel connected to Black Lives Matter movement. Watch tonight on Nightline at 12:35am ET. pic.twitter.com/28eBGfpSja — Nightline (@Nightline) November 2, 2016

Photo: screen cap

