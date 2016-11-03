WATCH: Beyonce & The Dixie Chicks Perform “Daddy Lessons” [VIDEO]

As big a Hip-Pop star as Beyoncé’s been for her entire career, people tend to forget that she is in fact a country girl at heart. So it really shouldn’t have surprised anyone – thought it didn’t please everyone – when the Queen B took to the stage with the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Awards last night to perform “Daddy Lessons“ together.

Check out the performance below and enjoy the big Texas stars perform one of B’s standout Lemonade tracks.

Also, don’t be Kenny Chesney when watch Bey slay.

Photo: screen cap