Gucci Mane Wishes “I Had My Right To Vote,” Pushes Youth To Go To The Polls [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane isn’t eligible to vote, but that’s not stopping him from telling people who can to go do it.

https://twitter.com/FLMemorialUniv/status/795793771946446849

Monday night, sober Gucci Mane made an appearance at what looked like a pretty epic pre-election rally concert at Florida Memorial University that also featured T.I., Jay Electronica and Rick Ross.

In between the performances Gucci took a minute to address the crowd and tell them how important he felt it was to go out and exercise their right to vote.

Guwop spoke:

“You have an opportunity to make a big impact tomorrow. And not just any young people – young people in this room, young people of color, young people that come from neighborhoods surrounding this college. We need to make a vote to stop all the police brutality. We need to make a vote to stop this mass incarceration. I wish that I had my right to vote. I feel like after you serve your time, don’t punish me for the rest of my life for something I already served my time for.”

Gucci Mane is a felon, but that is not what is disqualifying him from voting. He is currently on probation. In the state of Georgia, felons are allowed to vote, but only after their full sentence, including parole and probation, has been served.

If you are a felon, or know someone who is, and are confused on if you can vote or not, each state has their own rules. Click here to find out the laws in your state.

Photo: Twitter