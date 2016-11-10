Hip-Hop Leans On Kanye West To Run For President In 2020, Do We Want This?

People are pushing Kanye West to keep his promise of running for President of the United States in 2020.

When Kanye West ended his 11-minute speech at the 2016 MTV Awards with an announcement saying that he would be running for President in 2020, we laughed it off as we should have.

But now that Donald Trump, who we also laughed at, has actually gotten himself elected into the White House, people are taking Kanye’s statement more seriously and pressing him to go through with it, sort of.

See below.

ok….@KanyeWest…..lessgo!!!!! — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 9, 2016

U already know Kanye gonna be the next prez. U gonna see all types of voters u never knew existed. All broke af but wearing supreme. — KUSO (@flyinglotus) November 9, 2016

Photo: Screenshot

1 2Next page »