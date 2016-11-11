Black Death Sells: USA Networks Orders Tupac And Biggie Murder Mystery Pilot Unsolved

Two decades after still unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. their deaths are still being used to entertain us.

Dr. Dre once said that death and murder sells more than sex and it looks like he knows what he’s talking about.

The Hollywood Reporter reports:

USA Network is eyeing Tupac Shakur’s murder for a new project. The cable network has ordered pilot Unsolved, a scripted true crime story that chronicles the two major police investigations into the sudden deaths of the rapper and Biggie Smalls. From Universal Cable Productions, the drama is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading. He is consulting on the pilot script and also will serve as co-executive producer. Kading led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders and authored the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story director Anthony Hemingway is directing the show.

This is the second Tupac/Biggie death related project to be announced this year. Johnny Depp is starring in LABrynth, where he will be playing detective Russell Poole who also investigated the murders, and wrote a book about it too. This comes in addition to the yet-t0-be-released Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me.

America’s fascination with murder and mystery is nothing new, but it is interesting to see how mainstream media is now taking an interest in “solving” these murders. In the days, months and years following the deaths of ‘Pac and Biggie, we were mostly treated to reports about how their deaths represented thug culture and the worst that Hip-Hop had to offer. But now that they’ve been dead for 20 years, it’s making for a good story to tell.

