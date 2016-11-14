This Happened When Lil Kim Said She’s A “Spanish Girl Trapped In A Black Girl’s Body”

You’d have to be blind not to realize Lil Kim‘s aesthetic looks have…evolved ever since she hit the scene as the feisty female MC in the Notorious B.I.G.’s Junior M.A.F.I.A. The topic has long been discussed, and the Queen Bee saying she was a “Spanish girl trapped in a Black girl’s body” led to another wave of discussion, confusion and slander.

Lil Kim admits she's a Spanish girl trapped in a Black girl's body 🇲🇽🌮 pic.twitter.com/tXgoVud9Ab — Kimmy Blanco (@LilKimRoyal) November 11, 2016

It all started when Kim uttered the statement in a video posted by @LilKimRoyal. To be fair, the video is clearly edited so we don’t know the context.

However, she had been found guilty in Twitter court, and the vitriol got real. She also has her supporters, though.

Also, we must note that you can be Black and Latina, just saying.

lil kim: "i'm a latina trapped in a black girls body." black latinas: pic.twitter.com/Hb2JV1Qj3A — Jules (@thecityofjules) November 13, 2016

Lil Kim’s debut, Hard Core, just reached its 20th anniversary.

Peep the commentary below and on the flip.

Lil Kim has suffered from so much trauma via antiblackness, misogynoir, emotional & physical abuse. This is just her way of coping with it. https://t.co/FobXa1kF21 — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) November 12, 2016

—

Photo: screen cap

1 2 3Next page »