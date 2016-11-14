Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane And Mike Will Made-It Earn First No.1 Hit With “Black Beatles”

Due in large part to the #MannequinChallenge, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane and Mike Will Made-It just got their first #1 Billboard hit with “Black Beatles.”

The third single from their sophomore album Sremmlife 2, “Black Beatles” became a hit the minute it was released, but it gained extra momentum in the last couple of weeks. The song and group are credited for turning the #MannequinChallenge into the viral sensation it has become. The first video of the challenge did not feature music, but other people added the song to the video and reposted it, while many made their own challenges with the song playing in the background as well.

Rae Sremmurd added to the phenomenon by making their own #MannequinChallenge during one of their concerts.

Swae Lee has gone online to thank fans for making the song #1.

Thanks to the real sremmlife fans that been supporting from day won this is a win for us all 💐💐💐 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) November 14, 2016

The track’s producer, Mike Will Made-It tells Billboard:

“To be able to put Gucci Mane, the person that gave me my first opportunity in music, and Rae Sremmurd, the debut artist from my [label], on what’s both [Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane’s] biggest record ever, and the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for both, is something I could have never imagined or dreamed of. I couldn’t have asked for a better moment to be a part of.”

Rae Sremmurd is currently on their Sremmlife 2 tour with Lil Yachty.

Photo: Screenshot