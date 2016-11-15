Gucci Mane and Future Drop Free Bricks: Zone 6 Edition [LISTEN]

Surprise, surprise. Gucci Mane and Future linked up to drop a new mixtape called Free Bricks: Zone 6 Edition.

Turns out the project was whipped together in about 24 hours (it’s six tracks).

Miss Info is the plug:

“Last night, me and Future met up in Atlanta. We ditched our entourages, we didn’t book my usual studio, or his usual studio…it’s like we knew we wanted to fly under the radar,” says Gucci. “There was like this positive competition in the room. I’d hear him go in on a verse, and I knew I had to step up.”

He continues: “He would say, the same back, and we knocked out 6 songs so crazy that I knew we couldn’t just sit on it. We talked about recording some more, adding more songs. But I didn’t want to over think it or over plan things. Even Future didn’t think we were dropping this tonight. This is the freshest it can get. These joints ain’t even 24 hours old. That’s like bringing you in the studio with us.”