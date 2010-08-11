Diddy Discusses Why He Doesn’t Use Auto Tune With Tim Westwood [Video]



Bad Boy Mogul and Dirty Money head honcho P. Diddy sat down in an interview with famed U.K. radio personality Tim Westwood to discuss his take on the industry, his new squad and the use of Auto Tune.

In the interview, Diddy talks about Bad Boy’s reign in 90’s Hip-Hop and states that although the 90’s were a great time in the genre, people need to take it for what it was and try to recreate it.

“I think that the 90s were a magical time..Just like when people reminisce about the 70s and stuff like that, but the problem comes when people lose that fire and energy, it feels like everyone now is sippin on syrup.”



As far as the Supreme Team, Diddy states that the crew that includes Fabolous, Red Café and Busta Rhymes will have a new name.

“Due to another crew having the name first, we are changing it. I don’t know what it is yet, but I will let ya’ll know soon as I touch down.”





In addition to discussing the 90s and the Supreme Team, Diddy also talked about his lack of freestyle skills and his use of the computer vocal enhancement tool Auto Tune.

“I know when people normally come through, they freestyle…I can’t freestyle so I am going to have to bring something for you next time.”





About Auto Tune, he states:

“Most of the songs I sing are without Auto Tune. I am not saying that I have not used auto tune, but the majority of my songs is my natural voice. I think a lot of people think that any effect on a vocal is auto tune and it’s not, auto tune makes you sound like a computer, but I only used it on 2 records; the rest is me.”





LOL! No comment.

