Cam’Ron Threatens Legal Action Against Love & Hip-Hop And UFC

Cam’Ron expects to be compensated for the use of his image, likeness and music being used in commercials to promote Love & Hip-Hop and an upcoming UFC fight.

Cam’Ron took to Instagram to warn the producers of Love & Hip-Hop that he has not signed off on them using his image to promote their upcoming season. Cam’Ron’s Dipset associate Juelz Santana as well as his girlfriend Juju are both joining the cast this season. But since Cam can be seen in the advertisements, viewers have been assuming that he will be on the show as well. Killa shot down that rumor and addressed the paperwork, or lack thereof, when it came down to him appearing in the shots.

Cam said, “I should not be in anybody’s commercials. Especially when the paperwork isn’t done. Obviously these people haven’t done business with me before, so they don’t know how I get down. But tomorrow we’ll take care of it.”

He also promised to take care a similar issue he has with UFC. The company used using snippets of his song “Welcome To New York City” featuring Jay Z to promote the Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez fight that happened at Madison Square Garden this past weekend. Cam says that no one reached out to him about using the song and says that UFC CEO will be hearing from him and his lawyer as well.

