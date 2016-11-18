Kanye West: “I Would Have Voted For Donald Trump”, Booed At Concert

Good morning to everyone, except Kanye West. That’s how many feel after learning Yeezy went on a 40-minute, pro-Donald Trump rant during last night’s Saint Pablo tour stop in San Jose.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote right. If I would have voted, I would have voted for Trump,” said Kanye to some initial applause, that quickly flipped into resounding boos.

"I would have voted for Trump." – Kanye West pic.twitter.com/g9qxaT7aRc — #RollTide (@billycrossover) November 18, 2016

It seems like West is trying to play both sides, which might not work considering this is the same guy who said George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.

Reports the Independent:

“This is my platform and I’m going to talk about the paradigm shift that’s happening right now,” he said at the top of a 40-minute political speech that came at the cost of several songs. It’s hard to ascertain exactly the point he was trying to make as we only have tweets from attendees, not a transcript, to go off, but it sounds as though he was mostly praising the disruptive nature of Trump’s campaign, which ‘inspired racists to reveal themselves’. “Whether you voted for Hillary and Trump, this is a safe space for both of you,” he told the audience, asking any Trump voters to make themselves known. He also reiterated his desire to run for president in 2020, saying his focus would be on education and that his campaign would use a different political model.

It goes without saying that Twitter is reacting, harshly.

Peep the footage from the concert, and plenty of slander, below and on the following pages.

Is Kanye West about to get cancelled? Is this why Jay Z and Beyonce didn’t let Blue come over to play with North? So many questions.

Chime in via the comments.

Kanye, you're fired. ⚡️ “Kanye West booed by crowd as he admits he supports Trump”https://t.co/NBMgMwskdF — Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) November 18, 2016

"The fashion industry is racist and I need to expose it"-Kanye West "Black people need to stop focusing so much on racism"-also Kanye West — Matt (@boczkuss) November 18, 2016

Kanye is on stage praising Trump & telling BP to stop talking about race so much. This is exactly why they won't let Blue play at his house — Tora Shae Today (@BlackMajiik) November 18, 2016

I miss the old Kanye. pic.twitter.com/8bQNScmnm0 — Ronald Rios (@ronaldrios) November 18, 2016

Kanye West is lost.

Been lost since his mother's death. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) November 18, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter/@DondaCreate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5Next page »