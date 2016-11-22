Kanye West Was Handcuffed To Stretcher, Hospitalized For Psych Eval

Details regarding Kanye West’s hospitalization are emerging, and all signs point to a potential psychiatric breakdown. A 911 call was issued after Yeezy was reportedly acting “erratically.”

Reports TMZ:

Kanye West’s emotional breakdown sent paramedics and fire trucks scrambling … according to the Fire Dept. dispatch calls obtained by TMZ. You hear a dispatcher characterize the situation as a “psychiatric emergency.” Paramedics showed up around 1:20 PM at the home of his trainer, Harley Pasternak. Someone at the home called 911, saying Kanye was acting “erratically.”

West reportedly was calmer by the time the paramedics arrived, but nevertheless he was handcuffed to the stretcher when he was taken to the UCLA Medical Center. Apparently this is standard procedure.

Sources says West was at Pasternak’s home getting check for “severe sleep deprivation.”

Peep the 911 call below, if you’re into that sort of thing. Get well soon Yeezy.

—

Photo: Twitter/@DondaCreate