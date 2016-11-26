Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Home Remodel Is A Money Pit

Kanye West is a well-known perfectionist. That said, the home remodel Yeezy and Kim Kardashian have been going through the past two years is full of as much struggle as you would expect.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say during the final taping of Khloe’s talk show in April, Kim was grousing that they had sunk $8 million into their Hidden Hills remodel and it was all her money.

We’re told the renovation costs swelled to $10 mil. Our sources say the main reason they sunk so much into the $20 million estate … Kanye couldn’t make his mind up. He would order a change and when it was completed he’d take a look and tell contractors to rip it out and do it another way.

We’re told the remodel process has been frustrating and a source of tension for both of them, and to this day they have not spent a single night in the house that they bought 2 years ago.