Kim Kardashian Holds Down Kanye West Despite His Paranoia

Kanye West allegedly thinks people are out to get him. One person who Yeezy is blessed to keep close is his wife Kim Kardashian, who has been holding him down despite still dealing with the ramifications of being a victim of a home invasion in Paris.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told Kim has been “an emotional wreck” since the Paris robbery, but when Kanye fell apart last week everything changed for her … we’re told she has become his rock, maintaining almost a constant vigil at UCLA Medical Center for a week. Our sources say it has been excruciating for her … at times Kanye ranting people were trying to destroy their marriage. It’s part of the paranoia that has overtaken Kanye. Kim, we’re told, hopes to take Kanye home as early as today, and her singular goal is to help him get better. As one source put it, “She has been an unbelievably devoted spouse. He’s a lucky man.”

For better or for worse, that’s what marriage is about.

Let’s hope both of them fall back off social media, for their own sakes.

