Kanye West Release From Hospital In Limbo

Kanye West is staying put. Although the plan was for Yeezy to be released from the hospital today (Monday, Nov. 28), doctors have not cleared the rapper/producer/designer to be discharged.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper was admitted to the hospital one week ago today after what has been widely reported as a mental breakdown, though his camp maintains it was for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. West was forced to spend Thanksgiving in the hospital, and now he will be spending even more time in the UCLA Medical Center.

Reports TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told us over the holiday, the plan was to release Kanye today, Monday. We’re told his personal doctor was going to take charge of him upon release. We’re now told Kanye is still not stable and will not be released today. In fact, there is now no release date set, because he has not recovered from his breakdown a week ago. As we reported, Kanye has had a rough time at UCLA Medical Center, struggling with extreme paranoia — at one point he would not even let the doctors touch him.

Kim Kardashian has been dutifully by his side throughout this ordeal, which reportedly included Kanye refusing to let doctors touch him for fear they were out to get him.

Things began going downhill, at least publicly, when West began berating old friends, like Jay Z and Beyonce, during his Saint Pablo concerts. Shortly thereafter, the tour was abruptly canceled.

Photo: WENN.com