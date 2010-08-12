Brother of Foxy Brown Arrested For Credit Card Fraud

The brother of rapper Foxy Brown was arrested last Sunday for attempting to steal designer clothes.

Gavin “Pretty Boy”Marchand was arrested in Manhattan for allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase designer clothes from the Hermes Store on Madison Avenue.

He was in possession of a forged American Express card which he used to purchase almost $8,000 worth of clothes.

An accomplice of Marchand’s allegedly attempted to use the card, but upon exiting the store, they were approached by police.

The two men and their driver, Derwin Benoit, ended up leading police on a 90-mph chase, before they finally pulled over and surrendered.

Marchand, older brother of Foxy Brown, also had a stint as her manager/spokesperson.

He was also the executive producer of her “Broken Silence” album.

When asked for a response regarding the incident involving her brother, Foxy was quoted as saying “I don’t know anything about that”.