Did Drake Just Earn $338M For Being Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist In 2016?

The results are in and people love listening to Drake damn near “For Free.” He is Spotify’s top streamed artist for the second year in a row.

Per Spotify press release:

Today, Spotify unveiled its annual top lists that takes a look back at the artists, albums, tracks and moments that made 2016 such an amazing year in music. “Drake has been unstoppable this year – he’s a true global superstar,” said Stefan Blom, Spotify’s Chief Content & Chief Strategy Officer. ”With the top album and the top song this year, as well as his successful Summer Sixteen tour, Drake continues to engage his fans in a way that only Drake can; it’s no surprise he is dominating the music industry.”

Here are the numbers, Drake garnered 4.7 billion streams in 2016. He broke his own record of 1.8 billion streams that was set last year. His single “One Dance” was played nearly 970 million times making it the most streamed song. Naturally, the Views album was the most streamed album on Spotify as well.

If Spotify’s streaming royalty rates are still what they were last year, Drake and whoever owns the rights to his music was technically paid around .0084 cents for each stream. An estimate using Spotify Calculator says that the payout could be $338 million.

That’s a lot coin if true.

Photo: Instagram