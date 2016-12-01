Kanye West’s 911 Call For Hospitalization Has Been Released [VIDEO]

The 911 tape of Kanye West‘s doctor calling for help has surfaced.

Kanye West’s 911 Call is not as frantic as one would think, considering all of the rumors swirling around about West’s current mental state. In fact, West‘s voice nowhere on it. It’s only his doctor Michael Farzam doing the talking. Toward the end of the call dispatch advises Dr. Farzam, “don’t let him get any weapons or anything like that.”

Thankfully, Dave Chappelle’s worst nightmare didn’t come true and things seemed to be in order.

Kanye was released from the hospital on Wednesday after spending almost a week there.

Photo: WENN.com