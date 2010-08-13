G-Unit Inks New Distribution Deal



G-Unit Records has entered into an exclusive distribution deal with EMI Label Services.

Formerly with Interscope Records, G-Unit Records is joining a growing number of third-party labels joining the EMI team, which touts the ability to provide creative freedom along with access to the expertise, marketing and promotional muscle of a major label.

G-Unit member Lloyd Banks offered this quote on the new deal…

“It’s refreshing to see the EMI staff excited about my project, they have the passion and energy I haven’t seen in while”.



Fellow member Tony Yayo echoed his sentiments saying,

“The EMI staff is creative and willing to think outside the box. They are fans of my music and career. I’m looking forward to marketing and promoting my upcoming album with them.”



EMI will release the Grammy nominated multi-platinum rapper Lloyd Banks’ third solo album H.F.M. 2 (Hunger For More 2) on November 23rd, and Tony Yayo’s as yet untitled sophomore album, which is scheduled for early 2011.

As previously reported Capitol/EMI executive Craig Davis said that 50 and his Unit were joining the Capitol Records family but Fifty vehemently denied those claims, calling Davis an “idiot.”

