Kanye Calls Swizz Beatz The “Best Producer Of All Time”

Recently, Kanye West took it upon himself to let the whole world (via twitter) know that he declares Swizz Beatz the greatest producer of all time.

After his recent comments about Nicki Minaj having the potential to be the 2nd best rapper of all time behind Eminem, Ye has been inspired after listening to some Swizz Beatz tracks to say this:

“Listening to “Fancy” … This is a big statement but Swizz Beats may be the best rap producer of all time… f*** that… he is. He’s original… He’s modern… he lives this s*** for real… he is rap… Yall gone see though… This Swizz year… Yall gone see“

Although “Fancy” may have been a great song, do you believe that Swizz is one of the best producers of all time, or does he barely make your top 10? Let us know your take about Kanye’s recent thoughts under the comment section.